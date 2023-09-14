VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stake Lessened by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

