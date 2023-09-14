Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $431.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

