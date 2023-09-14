Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 437,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,524. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

