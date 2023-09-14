Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $793,008,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $205.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,781. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.