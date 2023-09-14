Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

