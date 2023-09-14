Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

