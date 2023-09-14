Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.