Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.04. 47,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

