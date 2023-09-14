Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

