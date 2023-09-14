Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.