Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 5.05% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.92. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

