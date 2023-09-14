Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

