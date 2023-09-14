Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.
