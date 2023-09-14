VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.87 and last traded at 0.89. Approximately 149,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 367,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.91.

VERSES AI Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.24.

VERSES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, develops network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence. It develops KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution; and GIA, an intelligent assistant for everyone. The company was formerly known as Verses Technologies Inc and changed its name to VERSES AI Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.