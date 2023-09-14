VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.87 and last traded at 0.89. Approximately 149,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 367,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.91.
VERSES AI Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.24.
VERSES AI Company Profile
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, develops network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence. It develops KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution; and GIA, an intelligent assistant for everyone. The company was formerly known as Verses Technologies Inc and changed its name to VERSES AI Inc in March 2023.
