VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 723,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,828,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UITB stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

