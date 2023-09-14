View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

View Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. View has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

