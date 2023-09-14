Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 3.2%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 324,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,439,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virios Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

