Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 3.2%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 324,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,439,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virios Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

