Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of VIRT opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

