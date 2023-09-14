Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.71. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 489,319 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

