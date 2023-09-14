Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Riva Bakal Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,063 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $13,966.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,549.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,144 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $9,438.00.

SEAT stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.32 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 210,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 321,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,748 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $9,504,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

