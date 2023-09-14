Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $162.00. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.
Webco Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $131.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.20.
Webco Industries Company Profile
Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Webco Industries
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.