Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WBS opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.