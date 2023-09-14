Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $152.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.17.

ATR stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,182,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup by 115.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

