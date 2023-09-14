Wells Fargo & Company Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $13.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.99.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.02. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

