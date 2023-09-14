Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.