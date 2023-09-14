Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
