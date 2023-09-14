Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 359.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

