Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

