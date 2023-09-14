West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WFG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 13,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. CSFB raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

