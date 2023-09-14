Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:WMC opened at $10.42 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.