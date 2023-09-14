Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $10.42 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

