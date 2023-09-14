Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 580.8% in August

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 580.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 639.14%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

