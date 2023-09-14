Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.45 Average PT from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. Desjardins reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1263362 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

