William Blair Comments on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for InnovAge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

InnovAge Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INNV opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $855.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.16. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.