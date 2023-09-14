Windsor Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

