WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.87. 36,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 75,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $583.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 282,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

