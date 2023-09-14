WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

HYZD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

