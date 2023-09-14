WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Anthony Bay Sells 20,024 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,904.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MAPS stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Stories

