Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 130.8% in August

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the August 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.7 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
WOLWF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
