Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 130.8% in August

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the August 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.7 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

WOLWF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

