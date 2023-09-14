Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worley Stock Performance
Worley stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
Worley Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
