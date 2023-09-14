WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $54,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.80.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

