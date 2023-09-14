WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in August

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

