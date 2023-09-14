X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of USOI stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $93.25.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
