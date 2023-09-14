XD (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XD (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XD Stock Performance

XD stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. XD has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

