Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; synthesizers and music production tools, and audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment.

