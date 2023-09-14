Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Yerbaé Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.

