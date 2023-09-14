Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 9.4%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 53,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

