Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

