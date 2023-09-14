Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average is $234.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.