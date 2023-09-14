Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after acquiring an additional 643,843 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,896,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.53%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

