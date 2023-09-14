Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,097,800 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,681,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,442.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. ZIP has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs). It operates through five segments: APAC, the Americas, EMEA, Zip Business, and Corporate. The company offers unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. In addition, the company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

