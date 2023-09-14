Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZURVY. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

